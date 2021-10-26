New Berwick Bandits signing Chris Harris (pictured in a Glasgow Tigers race jacket) came fourth in the Ladbroke Olympique final won by Premiership champion Scott Nicholls.

Nicholls, who led Peterborough to the league title earlier this month, top scored in qualifying after five impressive rides using the unique handicap format with 13 points.

He then made a smart move off turn four to win the Final ahead of home duo Nick Morris and former Edinburgh Monarchs star Rory Schlein, with his Panthers team-mate Chris Harris fourth.

Nicholls, now also a TV pundit, said: “This is a real fun meeting and it’s great for me to win it. I always enjoy racing in it so I was delighted to be in it and the racing is always enjoyable on a good track like this. It’s great to round the season off with another honour on the board.”

