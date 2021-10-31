Glasgow Clan head coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) believes his squad are blending well after the first week of training.

The 52-year-old revealed some of the players have been off for 18 months due to the world-wide pandemic and that’s why he has been working in stages.

Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, have concentrated on conditioning the player’s legs and hands and Cameron added: “Now we’re incorporating some tactics and working on teamwork and rush situations.

“We’re adding layers with every day as we get ourselves ready for the first game. Everyone seems to be adjusting well.”

Ideally, he said, the squad would rather be in Glasgow, but that can’t happen because of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

The Canadian added: “You have to face adversity from time to time and what is good is everyone is getting to know each other.”

Cameron has not changed his preparations despite the club’s opening fixtures being postponed but Clan have a friendly game in Dumfries on Wednesday when they play Solway Sharks (face-off 8pm).

He told the club’s success-hungry fans that they won’t get to see the full picture just.

They open their new campaign against some of the Elite League heavyweights. Their first scheduled Elite League game is on November 7 at Belfast Giants (4pm) followed by a trip to the SkyDome Arena to face Coventry Blaze on November 14 (5.30pm).



The Braehead-based outfit have their first scheduled home game on November 20 against Cardiff Devils (7pm) and then get back on the road the following night to face Nottingham Panthers (4pm).

Cameron said: “We’re taking our preparation in stages. You can’t get to the end game without accomplishing all the foot work first.

“We’ve got Wednesday first and it’s a tight rink in Dumfries. They have a small neutral zone so I’m not sure we’re necessarily get to see all of what we want to do because of the dynamics of the ice surface.

“What we will see is guys working together, how they can make reads and adjustments to pressure in a game situation among lots of other things.”

Like this: Like Loading...