Dillon Lawrence grabbed a double as Dundee Stars shutout Guildford Flames 7-0 on Tayside in the Elite League to avenge a 3-0 defeat in England earlier this month, with four of the home side’s goals coming in the final period.

In Belfast, Giants continued their Challenge Cup domination of Fife Flyers with a comfortable 4-1 victory thanks to goals from Scott Conway, Lewis Hook, Jordan Boucher and Mark Cooper. Fife’s consolation came from James Anderson with just over ten minutes left.

Elite League: Dundee Stars 7, Guildford Flames 0. Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants 4, Fife Flyers 1

On Sunday, Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars meet for the fourth and final time this season (face-off 5.30pm) in the Challenge Cup, and the Kirkcaldy club are looking level the mini-series.

Flyers lost 6-1 at home on October 2 and 3-2 on Tayside seven days later but sneaked a narrow 4-3 victory on October 23 at The Dundee Ice Arena.

Flyers will have to watch Dundee dangermen Charlie Combs and Philippe Sanche who are both in the top ten in the Challenge Cup scoring charts.

Combs is seventh with eight points (three goals, five assists in seven games) and Sanche tenth (four goals, three assists in seven starts).

Fife’s top points gatherer is Michael McNicolas with seven points (two goals and five assists in six games) and he is 11th in the standings while Greg Chase is No 18 (three goals, two assists in six outings).

Meanwhile, Murrayfield Racers bosses say they have mothballed the club and withdrawn from the Scottish National League, claiming they have been “undermined” by a rival club.

