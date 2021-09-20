Two Lothians runners featured on the podium for the Scottish 10K which was won by Peter Avent of Shettleston Harriers in a new course record time of 30min 31sec.

He was closely followed by James Dunn of Corstorphine AAC with Jonas Müller of Edinburgh University Hare taking the third podium spot.

The first female home also set a new course record. She was Beth Garland who clocked 36min 38sec. Jennifer Wetton (Central Athletics Club) and Natalie Wangler (Edinburgh University Hare) were second and third.

Scottish Half Marathon was won by Simon Crawford in 1hr 9min 20sec and he was chased home by Mark Doherty (Inverclyde AC) and Ewan Cameron (Victoria Park Harriers).

Shona McIntosh of Hunters Bog Trotters was first woman home in 1hr 20min 29sec with Claire Bruce (Metro Aberdeen RC) and Catriona Fraser (Inverness Harriers) second and third.

In excess of £250,000 was raised for over 300 charities led by Cancer Research UK, and its two premier charities, Mental Health Foundation and Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, took part in the Scottish 10K and clocked a personal best and among the half marathon finishers was Collin Harrison, 47, from Dunston who completed the course in East Lothian carrying 100lbs on his back.

Neil Kilgour, the race director, said: “Congratulations to everyone who crossed the finish line, you should all be extremely proud of what you have achieved.

“It is truly inspiring to watch the determination and strength that each participant demonstrates by placing themselves on the start line and beginning their personal challenge.”

Entries are already open for the 2022 event on Sunday. September 18. Early bird discounted entries are available until Sunday, October 3

