The Volunteer Recruitment Fair takes place at St Paul’s and St George’s Church on York Place on Wednesday 22 September 2021 between 11am and 7pm.

This is an opportunity for anyone who wants to get involved in volunteering to find out about the wide range of roles available. Around 50 organisations will explain what they do and the volunteer positions which they have available. Entry to the event is free.

Volunteering offers participants to take part in their communities, boosting confidence and wellbeing while doing so.

Paul J Wilson, Chief Officer of Volunteer Edinburgh said: “Edinburgh is a city of volunteers, a city of people active in their communities and yet 62% of organisations tell us that they need more volunteers to help them. The Recruitment Fair is a brilliant way that people can find out about what opportunities exist and what volunteering might do for them. It’s a unique chance to speak directly to so many organisations and make connections that can change lives.”

Edinburgh Food Social will provide refreshments at the café.

https://voled.in/fair

