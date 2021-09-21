Murrayfield Racers will come out of cold storage and compete in the Scottish National League (SNL) this season.

The club confirmed the move on social media and revealed that they will play the first part of the season on the road as Murrayfield Ice Rink is not set to re-open until the end of this year.

Willie Dunn (pictured), club director, said the past year had been stressful but that positive talks had been held with rink bosses and the players had been contacted.

The club hope to retain the bulk of the squad and Dunn added: “Playing away from home is not ideal but we feel it is manageable.

“We urge all our fans to get behind us and to spread the word.”

Any player interested in a trial should email info@murrayfieldracers.com soon.

