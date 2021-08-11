Finnish defenceman Mikko Vainonen said Glasgow Clan’s fans were a big factor in his decision to move to Scotland.

The 27-year-old switches from Italian side Cortina where he spent the end of last season after spells with Czech Republic sides Orli Znojmo and HC Frydek-Mistek.

He said: “Last year was a tough. I’d never played for three different teams in a season before, Next season, I only want to be in one team.”

On his move, he said: “When I spoke to the coach, he convinced me it would be a good place to come and play. The rink is good and the fans are great and that was what sold it for me.”

Vainonen has played in his native Finland with SaiPa, Assat and Sport, in Germany’s DEL with Krefeld Pinguine as well as Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL.

Clan are sponsored by Glasgow Aspray West and the club’s new head coach, Malcolm Cameron, said: “Mikko is a big, strong defenceman, who is also a good skater. The reports I received tell me he can play in various situations, particularly powerplay and penalty kill.

“He’s good in front of the net and in the corners and while he’s a relatively young player, he carries a lot of experience so he’s a good fit of our club.”

The defenceman is the 12th signing confirmed for the 2021/22 season after netminder Shane Starrett (pictured), Colin Campbell, Rodney Southam, Matt Haywood, Jordan McLaughlin, Mathieu Roy, Medric Mercier, Nolan LaPorte, Colton Yellow Horn, Jordan Buesa and Cody Sol.

