New City Fare Zone Multi Day Tickets are on offer now.

With the popularity of staycations soaring, and just before of Edinburgh’s Festivals, Edinburgh Ticket has launched new city fare zone multi day tickets.

The new products available exclusively online at edinburghticket.com will allow passengers to make unlimited tram journeys over three, four or five consecutive days anywhere between York Place in the city centre and Ingliston Park & Ride.

Tickets start at £9 for adults, £5 for children or £20 for a family of up to two adults and three children.

Lea Harrison, Managing Director at Edinburgh Trams said: “We’ve been keeping a close eye on the changing travel patterns of our customers, and we feel that now is the perfect time to introduce a range of new tickets.

“Customer can now conveniently use the tram across a number of days between their hotels and the city’s attractions, events and retail hot spots.”

For more information on Edinburgh Ticket, including their range of Airport products, visit edinburghticket.com

Edinburgh Tram. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...