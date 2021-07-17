What the Fork Monarchs warmed up for their joust with Glasgow Tigers at Armadale on Friday by scoring 58 points for the second successive match.

The West Lothian side comfortably disposed of Newcastle Diamonds who performed well on their last visit to the track in the Knockout Cup.

Nathan Greaves missed the match after crashing at a Team GB session which allowed extra rides for Josh Pickering and Kye Thomson who collected 15 points plus two bonus points from seven rides, his highest yet.

And there were four big scores with in-form Josh Pickering and skipper Sam Masters recording five ride paid maximums.

Richie Worrall would also have had a full score but for miscounting the laps in Heat 4.

Monarchs won 58-32 and Masters (pictured) said: “Big scores for all the boys and we need that confidence boost for a busy month coming up. We need to be on our game.”

Only William Lawson of the regular team members didn’t enjoy a good night, finishing with a disappointing two-points.

The only Newcastle rider to take the chequered flag was reserve James Wright in Heat 14, in which a neat inside line on the opening bends saw him overhaul Thomson and pull away.

Diamonds’ Ben Barker rode well and observers felt his only flaw was that he wasn’t gating. He certainly gave Sam Masters a tough race in Heat 15, one of the best of the night.

Like this: Like Loading...