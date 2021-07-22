What The Fork Monarchs confirm that the capacity of Armadale Stadium under COVID-19 restrictions has been increased.

John Campbell, Monarchs’ co-promoter, said, “There is nothing better than live speedway in the stadium so it is fantastic that we now have a capacity that can accommodate our regular attendance figure. This means we can finally welcome back all of our supporters into the stadium.

“It is important to the long term stability of the club that we can encourage as many supporters to attend at Armadale Stadium as possible. It boosts the atmosphere and the team can really feel this on track.”

The easing of restrictions means there is an adjustment in the live streaming arrangements and Campbell added: “For this reason, and after much discussion and analysis, we have made the decision to implement the geographic restriction on our live stream as was the original intention at the launch of our streaming service.

“This Friday we have a fascinating derby match and, in the coming weeks, we have an important run of fixtures. I look forward to welcoming everyone into the stadium for this exciting period.”

From Friday, July 23, the live stream will be restricted so that only those located more than 25 miles from the stadium as the crow flies will be able to watch.

If you live within 25 miles of the stadium but cannot attend the stadium and wish to watch the match then you should email info@edinburghmonarchs.co.uk with details of your circumstances for further guidance.

Supporters should also note that face coverings will no longer be required to be worn in outdoor areas but they will remain mandatory in indoor spaces.

A one metre social distancing will be required between social bubbles, as per Scottish Government guidance and the wristband zoning system will remain in place for this Friday’s match.

Elaine’s Tea Bar will revert to its usual location in the main stand but there will be no indoor seating available. A one-way system will be in place to enter and exit the tea bar.



Like this: Like Loading...