Newcastle GEC Diamonds return to Armadale on Friday in a SGB Championship fixture six weeks after they pushed What the Fork Monarchs close (47-43) in a Knockout Cup tie.

Monarchs went on to win the tie overall with a comfortable victory on Tyneside in the second-leg but Ben Barker will be in place at the head of Diamonds line-up this time.

Ben is in good form and recorded two wins against Craig Cook at Glasgow last week and, in addition, Matthew Wethers, Max Clegg and James Wright know Armadale well and are likely to score heavily.

Newcastle have recently introduced Archie Freeman to their line-up at No 7 but the youngster, who also rides for the Armadale Devils, will not be riding on Friday as he is in the British under-21 Final at Redcar.

Alex Harkess, Monarchs’ president, said: “Diamonds have had some not bad away scores including running us to four points earlier in the season.

“They have got some riders who like Armadale and can ride it. If we leave the door open they will not be far away but it is up to us to ensure that is not the case.

“After Saturday night at Berwick our supporters will be expecting something special.”

Matthew Wethers, three time league winner with Monarchs, said: “We were underestimated at the start of the season and we have a good team.

“We need to get out on the track and do it. Hopefully, being underdogs can surprise and take some points away.”

The match will be live streamed and details are in the EMTV section of the club website.

WHAT THE FORK MONARCHS: Sam Masters (capt), Nathan Greaves, William Lawson, Josh Pickering, Richie Worrall, Joe Lawlor, Kye Thomson.

GEC DIAMONDS: Ben Barker, rider replacement for Adam Roynon, Connor Mountain, Max Clegg, Matthew Wethers (capt), James Wright, Ryan Terry-Daley (guest).

