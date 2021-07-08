Berwick Bandits track their new signing, Kasper Andersen, when they arrive at Armadale to square-up to What the Fork Monarchs on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm).

The ex-Sheffield and Redcar rider comes in for Coty Garcia who has had to abandon his plans to return from Argentina where he has been since the season started and his Danish replacement scored 13 points on his only previous Armadale appearance.

Bandits also track home-bred, rising star Leon Flint who has been recording double-figure scores for Bandits as well as impressive displays for Wolverhampton in the Premiership.

The Midland club recently selected Flint as their compulsory ‘Rising Star’ and he has won heats home and away.

Berwick regulars Aaron Summers, Nikolai Busk Jakobsen and Jye Etheridge will also be in action.

Kye Thomson drops to reserve for Monarchs with William Lawson moving into the top five. and team manager, Alex Harkess, said that moving Lawson up is possibly just what he needs.

,He added: “William shouldn’t be fazed because he’s done it all before and I’d like to believe that Kye will gain from being in the reserve berth and won’t be there very long.

“Berwick have one or two riders who have done well at Armadale at times. You can never be sure what Aaron Summers is bringing to the table. At times he looks exceptionally good, other times not.

“There are two different (Dany) Gappmaiers. However, it is not really dependant on what Berwick do, it is what we do, and if we do what we are capable of we will be fine.”

Monarchs’ No 6 Joe Lawlor will miss this weekend’s matches due to COVID-19 considerations and replacements will be announced.

The match will be live streamed and details are in the EMTV section of the club website.

