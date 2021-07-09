Capital Theatres and Pitlochry Festival Theatre have announced that three new Scottish musicals have been selected as finalists of their first Musical Commissioning Hub call out.

Niloo-Far Khan impressed the panel with The Light Travels (Working Title) a time-travelling tale from present-day Edinburgh to a suffragette rally on Princes Street and back again.

Niloo-Far Khan. Pic.Mihaela-Bodlovic

Shonagh Murray wowed the panel with Nessie the story of a brave young girl and a notorious mythical underwater creature.

Shonagh Murray. Pic. Preston Smith

Tommy Antonio excited the panel with Rebel which tells the unforgettable story of Anne Mackintosh, the forgotten hero behind the Jacobite rising of 1745.

Tommy Antonio.

All three finalists have been awarded a seed commissions and are now being supported in the development phase of their projects with scratch performances for an invited audience scheduled in the Capital Theatres Studio in September 2021 and at Pitlochry Festival Theatre in early 2022.

The list of those judging the final commission is a who’s who panel of serious names in the theatre and musical world – Barbara Dickson, Kenny Wax, Aisha Khan, Ricky Ross, David Greig, Elizabeth Newman, Fiona Gibson, Katie Brayben, Matthew Xia, Robert Softley Gayle and Howard Goodall.

The Musical Commissioning Hub has been supported by investment from Creative Scotland’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund, the Viewforth Trust and support from Capital Theatres’ donors.

www.capitaltheatres.com/musical-commissioning-hub

https://pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com/musical-commissioning-hub

