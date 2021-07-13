Sunderland, who are managed by ex-Jambo Lee Johnson, will travel North of the border on Saturday to face Hearts in front of 2,000 fans at Tynecastle.

It will be a useful pre-season fixture at Tynecastle, before they welcome Celtic on 31 July.

The club will also be offering a pay per view stream of the match, for supporters unable to attend.

The club will announce ticketing details this week.

Manager Robbie Neilson said: “This will be another good test for us ahead of our league opener against Celtic in a few weeks’ time.

“Sunderland are big club down in England with some talented players so it’ll be a great run out for our squad.

“It’s also another chance for our players to familairise themselves with the Tynecastle crowd as some of them have yet to experience it, so I hope we can get as many Hearts fans through the turnstiles as possible.”

