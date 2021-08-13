Hearts have confirmed they have now sold over 12,000 season tickets.

Tynecastle Park is set for a full capacity when the Jambos welcome Aberdeen next Sunday, as permission has been granted by The City of Edinburgh Council.

Hearts won their opening two league matches of the season, the first of which was played at Tynecastle in front of only 5,500 Hearts supporters.

Due to the Scottish Football Association’s Joint Response Group guidelines a red zone will remain in place which will prevent some fans from sitting in their original seats and the club has announced these supporters will be moved to the Roseburn Stand for the time being.

Hearts travel to Celtic Park this Sunday in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup and despite the Hoops being granted a full capacity, no tickets have been allocated to Hearts supporters.

