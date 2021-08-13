Edinburgh City picked up all three points in their first home game of the season against Stenhousemuir last night.

Ryan Shanley scored the only goal of the game on the half-hour mark after he capitalised on a defensive blunder.

The young striker composed himself well and slotted the ball beyond the advancing keeper and into the net.

Into the second half and City’s on-loan keeper, Brian Schwake was called into action when The Warriors were awarded a penalty kick.

Thomas Orr stepped up to take the spot-kick but Schwake was equal to it and saved the shot before the danger was cleared.

Despite late pressure from Steven Swift’s side City held on to secure all three points.

After the match, a delighted Gary Naysmith said “Stenny will be disappointed they didn’t take anything because there wasn’t a lot between the teams but after the start, we had to the season, it was just about making sure we got that first win.

“I’m delighted for the players because they showed a real resilience to make sure the ball didn’t go into our net.”

Like this: Like Loading...