When Hearts play Aberdeen at Hampden on Saturday the rail operator, ScotRail, says there will be more seats and extra services on the trains to Glasgow.

Heart of Midlothian take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the first semi-final on Saturday, 19 April (12.30 kick-off), before St Johnstone take on Celtic on Sunday, 20 April (15.00 kick off) at the National Stadium.

ScotRail has confirmed there will be more trains, and extra seats added to services between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida before and after the matches to help supporters attend the games.

On Saturday, Aberdeen fans will queue for services to Kings Park via the main concourse at Glasgow Central, while Hearts supporters will queue for services to Mount Florida via the carriage driveway on Hope Street.

After the match, Aberdeen fans will then travel via Kings Park, while Hearts supporters will use Mount Florida station.

On Sunday, both Celtic and St Johnstone fans are encouraged to travel to and from the stadium using Mount Florida station.

Customers are advised to allow some additional time for travel as queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the match, and at Mount Florida after the final whistle.

To reduce the need to queue on the day, customers are encouraged to buy return tickets in advance as mTickets on the ScotRail app. Buying through the app means mTickets can be purchased ahead of travelling and tickets will instantly become available on a mobile device.

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to assist customers, and the train operator is reminding everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “ScotRail is looking forward to helping fans travel to Hampden to cheer on their side in the men’s Scottish Cup semi-finals.

“We’ll be doing all we can to help you travel to the game as hassle-free as possible, which includes more seats and services to and from Mount Florida.

“Queuing systems will be in place before and after the matches, so please make sure you know where to go, and our staff will also be on hand to direct you.

“Buying your return tickets in advance as mTicket on the ScotRail app will reduce your need to queue, and help your journey run smoothly.”

