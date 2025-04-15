Detectives are appealing for information following a housebreaking and the theft of a car in West Lothian.

The incident occurred around 2.40am on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025, at a property on Dalling Avenue in Bathgate.

A man wearing gloves and a balaclava broke into the home, stole the car keys and drove off in the car, a grey Audi S3 with the registration BB07 ALB.

Detective Constable Natalie Civil said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the car and the person responsible, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or has any information that could assist to contact us.

“We would also ask anyone with dash-cam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage from around the time of the theft to check their footage and get in touch if they have captured anything that could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 0290 of 15 April. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

