More than a hundred children are expected to attend the annual Easter Sunday Easter Egg Hunt at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park this weekend. ,

The hunt is on Sunday 20 April between from noon and there will be entertainment afterwards.

General Manager, Janet Murray, explained it’s one of the most popular annual events held at the park. She said: “We give the children a series of clues to solve. If they solve them all, they are given an Easter Egg.”

Resident children’s entertainer, Mikey Mohawk, will also be on hand to keep everyone entertained.

“Parents can sit back and relax, knowing their children will have a really fun and engaging time, it’s the perfect lunchtime activity for Easter Sunday,” said Janet. “Mikey is fantastic with the children, and they love him.”

Other children’s entertainers that are regularly in attendance at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, such as Magic Malky, and Magik Al, two popular magicians , along with Uncle Billy, will be hosting daily Children’s Entertainment Sessions over the Easter Holidays. Some are completely free to attend, with others only costing £3 per child.

Many other events are taking place at Pettycur Bay, as the Spring season gets into full swing. At Pettycur for the very first time on Friday, the 25th of April is a special Night of Darts, featuring two former world champion darts players, Luke Humphries and Adrian Lewis. This event sold out in record time.

In a move to bring more locally based bands and singers to Pettycur, The Frets, from Fife, will take to the stage on Friday 23rd May.

The park has been on a quest for some time now to raise enough funds to fund and name a Guide Dog Puppy. “We are delighted to say that, through a number of our community events, with amounts raised topped up by our Park owners, plus our staff , that we already have enough money for one Guide Dog Puppy,” said Janet. “We are going to keep going though, and are now aiming to fund two puppies. We have several more fundraisers coming up, which will raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind, plus out two other adopted charities, the RNLI and The Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome Trust.”

Janet confirmed that the first of these was a Weekend Craft Fair, taking place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May, from 11am to 3pm. Available at the Fair will be a fantastic selection of locally sourced craft products, jewellery, and clothing, along with Scentsy products for the home.

The fundraising continues as the park moves towards Summer, with the annual Charity Race Night taking place on Friday 26th July. Eight races will be available to sponsor by individuals or businesses. You can also buy a name and a horse before the night for just £5.

“Easter Sunday is always really busy, so please arrive early to avoid disappointment,” finished Janet. “As regards the Race Night, we’d be most grateful for as much local support as possible from both individuals and businesses. We held a Charity Race Night last year and the feedback was that this event was a really fun and interactive way of raising valuable funds.”

“Details on all of our events and entertainment shows are regularly shared on our facebook pages, so make sure you follow them.”

Further details on Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at www.pettycur.co.uk

Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels.com

