Despite the colder weather this week the blossom is beginning to come out on The Meadows.

The council-owned park is a bright spot all year round but even moire when the pink cherry blossoms come to life in April and May.

The blooms are called Sakura in Japanese and when they bloom as they are now they have a cloud like effect.

But the trees are not in full bloom for very long – and the weather really affects how long they last.

If you are not in Edinburgh then Friends of Meadows and Bruntsfield Links have a good selection of photos here.

Blossom in The Meadows Picture Alan Simpson 15/4/2024

