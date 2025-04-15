Edinburgh Northern rugby club stage their popular annual seven-a-side tournament for the 71st time at Inverleith Park on Saturday.
A feature this time round will be the inclusion of four “non club” sides – Edinburgh Fijians, Edinburgh Touch Rugby, Hearts and Balls
and Scottish Parliament.
A total of 20 teams will take part in a tournament won last year by Heriot’s in an exciting final which saw defending champions Currie defeated 26-24 with a try in the concluding play.
The minor events were won by Linlithgow (bowl) and Lismore (plate).
The action gets underway at 1pm.
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com