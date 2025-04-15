Edinburgh Northern rugby club stage their popular annual seven-a-side tournament for the 71st time at Inverleith Park on Saturday.

Flashback to last year when Northern President Neil Hardman presented the trophy to Heriot’s

A feature this time round will be the inclusion of four “non club” sides – Edinburgh Fijians, Edinburgh Touch Rugby, Hearts and Balls

and Scottish Parliament.

A total of 20 teams will take part in a tournament won last year by Heriot’s in an exciting final which saw defending champions Currie defeated 26-24 with a try in the concluding play.

The minor events were won by Linlithgow (bowl) and Lismore (plate).

The action gets underway at 1pm.

