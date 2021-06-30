Edinburgh Leisure have everything you need for a sport-filled summer.

Don’t let the delay to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions stop you getting active this summer. If the Euros and Wimbledon are inspiring you to get moving, Edinburgh Leisure’s Summer Pass has everything you need to fill up your sport with summer and to stop you from being a couch potato.

The “Summer Pass”, which goes on sale on Thursday, 1 July 2021, offers unlimited access to the city’s 12 state of the art gyms, 9 swimming pools, and 800+ fitness classes, and climbing at the EICA for £60 only. The pass lasts for six weeks from the date of purchase. The last day when a customer can purchase a pass is 31 August 2021.

James Stockton, Sales Manager at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “With so many people having staycations this year, why not use this opportunity to get fit at the same time. Our Summer Pass is less than £10 per week to stay active, without committing to a membership.

“Classes like Zumba or Sh’bam are brilliant fun and a great way to get you in the mood to party, while a workout at the gym will boost your energy for the night ahead. We’ve also got some quick hit X-press gym classes, which use high intensity interval training (HIIT) methods with explosive bursts of speed and activity to achieve a total workout in a short period of time, as 30 minutes. And our digital boditrax machine, available at the Royal Commonwealth Pool gym, which gives you a full-body composition analysis, could help you track your progress.”

Edinburgh Leisure’s Summer Pass is available to buy online on the Edinburgh Leisure website – www.edinburghleisure.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...