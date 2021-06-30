Musselburgh Racecourse will be the stage for the presentation of summer, outdoor theatre this August with Shakespeare, a new adaptation of Treasure Island and Scottish Opera set to perform.

Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing will be performed by Illyria, a highly respected outdoor theatre company, on Friday 13 August at 7pm. There will be a pop up bar selling tea, coffees, homemade cakes, beers, wines, spirits and mixers, soft drinks and ice cream.



Quantum Theatre are regulars to The Brunton’s outdoor programme and they bring a swashbuckling, action-packed, adaptation of the classic pirate adventure, Treasure Island, to the Racecourse on Saturday 14 August at 1pm and 4pm.

For this family friendly adventure, audiences are asked to bring their own rug or low backed chair and if they wish a picnic (no alcoholic drinks).



Scottish Opera’s Pop-up Opera is back with a tour featuring two of Gilbert & Sullivans’ best loved hits, HMS Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance, on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August at various times.

A spokesperson for Brunton Theatre Trust said: “We are taking some of these performances to Musselburgh Racecourse as part of our Fringe Festival programme.

“The pandemic has had a devastating effect on venues and also audiences and we hope to offer some light relief this summer and allow people to get back to experiencing cultural events.

“Our staff and performers are looking forward to welcoming people back and all our events will be presented in line with the Scottish Government’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.”



Tickets for all events, must be purchased in advance either online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by phone on 0131 653 5245. They will not be available to purchase in person either at The Brunton or Musselburgh Racecourse.



