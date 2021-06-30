Leicester Cubs boast the youngest team in British speedway and they square-up to Armadale Stellar Devils, themselves featuring their new teenage signing, in the National Development League (NDL) on Friday, July 2 (tapes-up 7.30pm).

Cubs are the reigning champions but track a different septet from the riders who won the title in the last completed season of 2019.

Every one of the team were born in the current century and their average age is 18 with their star riders being the twins, Joe and Dan Thompson.

The Thompson Twins are the only team members who were in the league-winning side in 2019 and they are also doing well for Leicester at Championship level.

The visitors list Manchester-based Joe Lawlor, Monarchs rising star rider this term and he knows his way around the tight Armadale track.

However, Devils will be boosted by tracking their new, 16-year-old rider Archie Freeman who was left without a team when Newcastle Gems withdrew from the NDL.

One of Devils top men so far this season, George Rothery, said: “I know we can give it our best shot but also I know the Thompson twins are fast riders and Joe Lawlor rides Armadale regularly so it will be very interesting.”

This match will be Live Streamed via the Monarchs website.

STELLAR DEVILS: Nathan Greaves (capt.), Gregor Millar, Dan ny Phillips, George Rothery, Tom Woolley, Archie Freeman, Lewis Millar.

LEICESTER CUBS: Dan Thompson, Ben Trigger, Joe Lawlor (capt.), Tom Spencer, Joe Thompson, Kai Ward, Mickie Simpson.

The Edinburgh “What the Fork” Monarchs return on Friday, July 9 when Berwick Bandits visit Armadale.

Picture: action from Monarchs earlier this month

