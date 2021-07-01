The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today and are reported below.

For all that this is now described as a race between the virus and the vaccine the number of people who had either their first or second dose yesterday was lower than in previous weeks. This is the third day in a row that the number of vaccinations has been less than 30,000, and the fourth day out of five that it has not exceeded that figure.

The next review point will be 19 July by which time three weeks will have elapsed from the point when all over 50s should have been offered the vaccine. At that point the government hopes that all of Scotland can move to Level 0 and physical distancing can be reduced from two metres to one.

After that the next significant date is 9 August when the vast majority of over 40s will have a significant level of protection. At that time it might be possible to move beyond Level 0, but it will depend on the data at the time. But in any case the government will not advise an immediate return to full offices working from 9 August. All of these measures will take time to put back in place.

Statistics

As at 27 June, 10,168 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday.

In the week 21 – 27 June, 17 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of four deaths from the previous week.

There were two deaths in each of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, City of Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, East Ayrshire and Midlothian.

Dundee City, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Renfrewshire and South Lanarkshire all recorded one death each.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,043, 24, or 2%, more than the five year average.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 17 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“The number of deaths has risen slightly in recent weeks but is still very low relative to the number of Covid-19 cases.

“Two deaths were aged under 65, five were aged 65-74 and there were ten deaths in people aged 75 or over. Four were female and thirteen were male.

“Fourteen deaths were in hospitals, three deaths were at home or in a non-institutional setting. No care home deaths were registered in week 25.”

The publication Deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland is available on the NRS website.

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold) Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of first dose vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 1 July 2021 4,234 999 42,843 10.5% 6 7,722 16 275 285,456 3,816,251 27,272 2,722,725 30 June 2021 3,887 843 41,710 9.8% 3 7,716 19 235 281,222 3,799,467 28,622 2,712,237 29 June 2021 3,118 777 27,875 11.6% 1 7,713 20 215 277,335 3,781,887 25,928 2,701,195 28 June 2021 3,285 795 27,226 12.6% 0 7,712 20 202 274,217 3,765,379 30,287 2,691,775 27 June 2021 2,639 657 31,695 8.9% 1 7,712 17 196 3,747,510 29,939 2,679,357 26 June 2021 2,836 849 33,569 8.9% 3 7,711 18 197 268,293 3,730,101 39,730 2,666,827 25 June 2021 1,747 284 26,794 6.9% 2 7,708 16 188 265,457 3,709,801 2,647,397 24 June 2021 2,999 7.7% 5 17 177 23 June 2021 2,969 830 42,310 7.3% 5 7,701 18 170 260,711 3,682,620 31,746 2,617,450 22 June 2021 2,167 581 25,038 9.1% 4 7,696 18 171 257,742 3,664,571 32,917 2,602,753 21 June 2021 1,250 7.2% 0 7,692 14 158 20 June 2021 1,205 321 22,098 5.8% 0 7,692 254,325 3,630,589 35,652 2,571,637 19 June 2021 1,209 331 4.5% 2 7,692 253,120 18 June 2021 950 212 29,254 3.5% 2 7,690 12 128 251,911 3,591,638 39,649 2,535,803 17 June 2021 1,317 262 30,990 4.6% 4 7,688 12 140 250,961 3,571,726 42,695 2,516,066 16 June 2021 1,129 35,638 3.4% 1 7,684 15 133 248,515 3,551,739* 2,493,358 15 June 2021 974 20,761 5.0% 2 7,683 17 137 248,515 3,531,461 37,140 2,470,181 14 June 2021 761 210 15,781 5.2% 0 7,681 17 128 247,541 3,517,668 41,390 2,446,834 13 June 2021 1036* 230 22,856 5.0% 0 7,681 246,780 3,497,287 43,034 2,425,825 12 June 2021 1030* 297 26,650 4.1% 2 7,681 245,744 3,477,378 45,769 2,402,700 11 June 2021 1,104* 241 28,563 4.1% 0 7,679 13 132 244,714 3,459,063 47,911 2,375,246 10 June 2021 735 217 28,379 2.8% 1 7,679 14 124 243,610 3,441,217 50,272 2,345,181 9 June 2021 1,011 241 36,227 3.0% 1 7,678 14 121 242,875 3,422,431 50,057 2,313,695 8 June 2021 695 157 14,873 5.0% 0 7,677 12 121 241,864 3,403,866 48,489 2,282,203 7 June 2021 641 16,192 4.2% 0 12 122 3,386,321 2,251,259 6 June 2021 775 215 20,675 4.0% 0 7,677 240,528 3,365,779 44,883 2,227,493 5 June 2021 860 201 27,436 3.4% 1 7,677 239,753 3,345,842 51,814 2,202,547 4 June 2021 992 213 26,962 3.9% 2 7,676 8 116 238,893 3,326,005 53,145 2,170,570 3 June 2021 835 227 31,841 2.8% 4 7,674 8 110 237,901 3,305,812 50,992 2,137,618 2 June 2021 677 160 26,258 2.8% 1 7,670 10 114 237,066 3,286,261 49,917 2,106,177 1 June 2021 478 107 16,489 3.1% 0 7,669 10 106 236,389 3,267,290 47,130 2,075,231 28 May 2021 641 132 25,939 2.6% 2 7,668 6 90 234,312 3,196,051 49,965 1,971,006 3 May 2021 132 10,195 1.5% 0 2,824,955 1,326,599 1 April 2021 400 73 25,956 1.8% 8 7,610 21 215 218,432 2,493,327 42,984 399,062 27 March 2021 563 119 25,519 2.4% 6 7,584 26 283 216,705 2,358,807 50,875 294,714 25 March 2021 701 157 31,946 2.4% 10 7,572 32 310 215,599 2,285,711 50,083 263,236 27 February 2021 525 106 19,615 3.1% 18 7,129 74 898 201,512 1,570,153 27,224 72,178 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 31 December 2021 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

Like this: Like Loading...