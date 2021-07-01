A1 RESURFACING WORKS AT THORNTONLOCH

Overnight weekday road closures for 7 nights: 5-9 & 12-13 July 2021

No through route for trunk road traffic – motorists advised to plan ahead

Motorists using the A1 are being advised to plan ahead to avoid overnight road closures on the A1 at Thorntonloch, near Torness.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is set to carry out over £130,000 worth of resurfacing improvements over seven nights, beginning on Monday 5 July 2021. The project will see almost 0.4km of carriageway resurfaced, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

Work will take place between 7:30pm and 6:30am each night and is due to be completed by 6:30am on Wednesday 14 July. No work will be carried out on the nights of Saturday 10 or Sunday 11 July.

The A1 at Thorntonloch will be closed to traffic in both directions during these working hours.

A diversion route will be signposted between Old Craighall Roundabout on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass and the Berwick Bypass on the A1, via the A68, A697 and A6105. This diversion will add an estimated 26 minutes and 6.6 miles to affected journeys.

Emergency services will be given access through the works, however there will be no through route for trunk road traffic. Traffic arriving from the north will be turned back to divert via the A720 and traffic arriving from the south will be turned back to divert via the Berwick Bypass.

Local access for residents within the closure points will be permitted when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Strict physical distancing protocols are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Emergency services and other relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A1 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works, however there is no local diversion route so we’re asking road users to plan ahead to avoid these closures.

“Trunk road traffic will need to divert well before they reach the works – from either Berwick or the Edinburgh City Bypass.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, Twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

Like this: Like Loading...