Police in Edinburgh have appealed again today for information about a car and its movements as they believe it is linked to an attempted murder in the city.

A 34 -year-old man was found seriously injured in a stair at West Pilton Grove on Friday 18 June 2021 and was taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment. Detectives are keen to trace the movements of a Volkswagen Golf GTI which may be linked to the incident. The vehicle was found on fire in the capital later the same evening.

The VW Golf GTI which is linked to the attempted murder Photo courtesy of Police Scotland

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: “We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the Granton, Newhaven or Drylaw areas leading up to Friday, 18 June.

“Enquiries have established the car was driven in those areas leading up to that date, as well as in Gorgie and Sheriffhall, before it was later found burnt out near Shawfair Railway Station.

“A dark blue Volkswagen Golf GTI was seen driving at speed in the Drylaw area before the incident and a similar vehicle was then seen being driven erratically Sheriffhall Roundabout around 5.30pm on Friday.

“It is possible that the vehicle may have been parked up in one of those areas prior to the incident. If you believe you may have seen the car in the lead-up to Friday, 18 June but have not seen it since then please get in touch.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and anyone with any information can call 101, quoting incident 2690 of 18 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

