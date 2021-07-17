The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today. Once again the number of those who have been vaccinated has fallen back to just over 20,000, but 86.2% of those aged over 40 in NHS Lothian have had their second dose.

The First Minister addressed a virtual recall of parliament on Tuesday afternoon setting out details of the next phase of any relaxation of restrictions.

She said then: “The Scottish Government understands the temptation to lift more restrictions more quickly – of course we do. But in our view, and in line with clinical advice and modelling, a gradual approach stands the best chance of minimising further health harm and loss of life. And also because a gradual approach stands the best chance of being a sustainable approach, it will be better in the long term for the economy as well. So we will continue to ease restrictions – we are not slamming on the brakes – but we will do so carefully. Let me turn then to the detail of our decisions.

“From Monday 19 July, all parts of Scotland not currently there will move to level 0. However, this move will be made with certain modifications – applied consistently across the country – to ensure that we are not easing up faster than is sensible.”

All the details are on The Scottish Government website and are summarised as:

At Level 0:

you can meet socially in groups: of up to 8 people from 4 households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight of up to 10 people from 4 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant of up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors

under 12s do not count towards the total number of people or households meeting outside but count towards the household numbers indoors

you do not need to physically distance from family and friends in a private home

you can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels 0, 1 or 2 but must not enter a Level 3 or 4 area unless for a permitted reason

you can travel anywhere in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands – before you travel you must check the travel rules in those countries

you can provide informal childcare, for example to look after a grandchild

up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals

tradespeople can carry out any work in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing

you should work from home where possible

On most days in the past week and more, the number of those who have received a vaccination in Scotland has been less than 30,000.

The revised strategic framework in Scotland sets out the next review point which is 19 July, and that is when any new rules come into place. After that the next significant date is 9 August when the vast majority of over 40s will have a significant level of protection. At that time it might be possible to move beyond Level 0, but it will depend on the data at the time. But in any case the government will not advise an immediate return to full offices working from 9 August. All of these measures will take time to put back in place.

Statistics

Deaths involving COVID-19 Week 27: 05 – 11 July 2021

As at 11 July, 10,220 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 5 – 11 July 2021, 30 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of eight deaths from the previous week.

There were five deaths in the City of Edinburgh and four deaths in both Glasgow City and South Lanarkshire. Fourteen other council areas also recorded deaths involving COVID-19 last week.

Over the course of the pandemic, Glasgow City, Renfrewshire, West Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire have had the highest COVID-related death rates, with people in large urban areas being 3.7 times as likely to die with COVID as those in remote rural areas, after adjusting for age.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Five of the COVID-related deaths last week were aged under 65, four were aged 65-74 and there were twenty one deaths amongst people aged 75 or over. Nine were female and twenty one were male.

After adjusting for age, COVID-related death rates for males are significantly higher than for females. In the period from March 2020 to June 2021, COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 176 males per 100,000 population compared to 121 females per 100,000.

There have been 4 deaths where the underlying cause was adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines. There have been no vaccine-related deaths in the latest month. By 30 June 2021 statistics from Public Health Scotland state that 3.82 million people had been given at least one vaccine dose.”

In the last week the total number of deaths from all causes was 6% higher than the average for week 27 in the period 2015-2019. At the height of the pandemic in April 2020, there were around 80% more deaths than average.

93% of COVID-related deaths between March 2020 and June 2021 had at least one pre-existing medical condition, with the most common being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Figures below with an asterisk are provisional and reflect some difficulty in establishing the correct figure.

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold) Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of first dose vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 17 July 2021 2,317 490 29,634 8.6% 4 7,800 49 517 327,652 3,970,026 21,098 2,954,776 16 July 2021 2,047 479 26,868 8.5% 5 7,796 48 532 325,335 3,963,502 20,025 2,940,202 15 July 2021 2,086 376 34,773 6.6% 19 7,791 47 543 323,288 3,956,549 20,329 2,927,130 14 July 2021 2,636 534 35,849 8.1% 11 7,772 46 515 321,202 3,948,446 18,222 2,914,904 13 July 2021 2,529 594 23,804 11.5% 4 7,761 41 506 318,566 3,941,571 17,449 2,903,557 12 July 2021 2,134* 482 21,326* 11.1% 0 7,757 40 469 316,037 3,934,408 21,944 2,893,271 11 July 2021 2,048 438 20,242 11.2% 0 7,757 40 444 313,903 3,928,409 24,480 2,877,326 10 July 2021 2,190 27,162 7 7,757 42 435 26,128 9 July 2021 3,216 775 35,331 9.9% 6 7,750 39 427 309,665 3,911,189 28,377 2,843,938 8 July 2021 2,802 591 38,333 8% 4 7,744 38 401 306,449 3,900,864 27,672 2,825,886 7 July 2021 3,799 866 40,842 10.0% 5 7,740 34 387 303,647 3,890,176 28,549 2,808,902 6 July 2021 2,363 502 25,123 10.2% 6 7,735 32 346 299,848 3,879,458 27,170 2,791,071 5 July 2021 2,372 561 20,222 12.6% 0 7,729 30 338 297,485 3,869,223 23,619 2,774,136 4 July 2021 2,726 641 25,648 11.4% 0 7,729 25 316 295,113 3,857,584 25,996 2,762,156 3 July 2021 3,108 683 34,567 9.6% 3 7,729 25 305 292,387 3,844,371 24,627 2,749,373 2 July 2021 3,823 10.8% 4 7,726 19 285 289,279 3,831,770 30,141 2,737,347 1 July 2021 4,234 999 42,843 10.5% 6 7,722 16 275 285,456 3,816,251 27,272 2,722,725 30 June 2021 3,887 843 41,710 9.8% 3 7,716 19 235 281,222 3,799,467 28,622 2,712,237 29 June 2021 3,118 777 27,875 11.6% 1 7,713 20 215 277,335 3,781,887 25,928 2,701,195 28 June 2021 3,285 795 27,226 12.6% 0 7,712 20 202 274,217 3,765,379 30,287 2,691,775 27 June 2021 2,639 657 31,695 8.9% 1 7,712 17 196 3,747,510 29,939 2,679,357 26 June 2021 2,836 849 33,569 8.9% 3 7,711 18 197 268,293 3,730,101 39,730 2,666,827 25 June 2021 1,747 284 26,794 6.9% 2 7,708 16 188 265,457 3,709,801 2,647,397 24 June 2021 2,999 7.7% 5 17 177 23 June 2021 2,969 830 42,310 7.3% 5 7,701 18 170 260,711 3,682,620 31,746 2,617,450 22 June 2021 2,167 581 25,038 9.1% 4 7,696 18 171 257,742 3,664,571 32,917 2,602,753 21 June 2021 1,250 7.2% 0 7,692 14 158 20 June 2021 1,205 321 22,098 5.8% 0 7,692 254,325 3,630,589 35,652 2,571,637 19 June 2021 1,209 331 4.5% 2 7,692 253,120 18 June 2021 950 212 29,254 3.5% 2 7,690 12 128 251,911 3,591,638 39,649 2,535,803 17 June 2021 1,317 262 30,990 4.6% 4 7,688 12 140 250,961 3,571,726 42,695 2,516,066 16 June 2021 1,129 35,638 3.4% 1 7,684 15 133 248,515 3,551,739* 2,493,358 15 June 2021 974 20,761 5.0% 2 7,683 17 137 248,515 3,531,461 37,140 2,470,181 14 June 2021 761 210 15,781 5.2% 0 7,681 17 128 247,541 3,517,668 41,390 2,446,834 13 June 2021 1036* 230 22,856 5.0% 0 7,681 246,780 3,497,287 43,034 2,425,825 12 June 2021 1030* 297 26,650 4.1% 2 7,681 245,744 3,477,378 45,769 2,402,700 11 June 2021 1,104* 241 28,563 4.1% 0 7,679 13 132 244,714 3,459,063 47,911 2,375,246 10 June 2021 735 217 28,379 2.8% 1 7,679 14 124 243,610 3,441,217 50,272 2,345,181 9 June 2021 1,011 241 36,227 3.0% 1 7,678 14 121 242,875 3,422,431 50,057 2,313,695 8 June 2021 695 157 14,873 5.0% 0 7,677 12 121 241,864 3,403,866 48,489 2,282,203 7 June 2021 641 16,192 4.2% 0 12 122 3,386,321 2,251,259 6 June 2021 775 215 20,675 4.0% 0 7,677 240,528 3,365,779 44,883 2,227,493 5 June 2021 860 201 27,436 3.4% 1 7,677 239,753 3,345,842 51,814 2,202,547 4 June 2021 992 213 26,962 3.9% 2 7,676 8 116 238,893 3,326,005 53,145 2,170,570 3 June 2021 835 227 31,841 2.8% 4 7,674 8 110 237,901 3,305,812 50,992 2,137,618 2 June 2021 677 160 26,258 2.8% 1 7,670 10 114 237,066 3,286,261 49,917 2,106,177 1 June 2021 478 107 16,489 3.1% 0 7,669 10 106 236,389 3,267,290 47,130 2,075,231 28 May 2021 641 132 25,939 2.6% 2 7,668 6 90 234,312 3,196,051 49,965 1,971,006 3 May 2021 132 10,195 1.5% 0 2,824,955 1,326,599 1 April 2021 400 73 25,956 1.8% 8 7,610 21 215 218,432 2,493,327 42,984 399,062 27 March 2021 563 119 25,519 2.4% 6 7,584 26 283 216,705 2,358,807 50,875 294,714 25 March 2021 701 157 31,946 2.4% 10 7,572 32 310 215,599 2,285,711 50,083 263,236 27 February 2021 525 106 19,615 3.1% 18 7,129 74 898 201,512 1,570,153 27,224 72,178 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 31 December 2021 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

