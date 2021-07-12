Luxury accessories brand Kate Spade New York has opened its doors in the capital at St James Quarter.

Kate Spade New York has opened its 1190 sq. ft store on level 3 of the Galleria, combining crisp colour, graphic prints and playful sophistication that have become the hallmarks of the luxury brand.

The American fashion house was founded in 1993 and sells designer handbags, accessories, jewellery and clothing – bringing a touch of personal style with a dash of incandescent charm to the city.

The handbag label joins brands such as Zara, Mango, Bershka, Stradivarius, Kurt Geiger, Lego and IOLLA within St James Quarter.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “This is another milestone moment for St James Quarter, and the Edinburgh retail sector. Kate Spade New York is renowned across the globe, so we’re delighted to welcome the brand and to join London, Tokyo, Paris and New York on its list of international locations.”

The £1 billion development at St James Quarter opened to the public on 24 June 2021 PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...