Looking to buy a home in the capital? Here is a pick of the properties on the Edinburgh market. All properties are available from Edinburgh Solicitors Property Centre.

This 3-bedroom home is in move-in condition, complete with a spiral staircase, spa bath/power shower and seaside views. Situated within a minute’s walk of Portobello beach, the family home also has free on street parking and the local amenities that living by the seaside offers. The double bedrooms have Velux windows, and built-in wardrobes.

This property also benefits from double glazing, gas central heating and the current owners use Virgin fibre broadband.

This property at 45C Bath Street, Portobello, EH15 1HB is on the market with Annan Solicitors and Estate Agents at offers over £395,000.









Situated in the heart of the city centre, this home embraces open-plan living and is available fully furnished. Spread overt two floors, there is a breakfast-style dining area, built in wardrobes and a large three piece shower room. Close to local cafes, bars, shops and restaurants ; this central property is ideal for young professionals in the city.

Additionally, the property includes a single garage with a utility area. This property at 16 Gayfield Place Lane Edinburgh EH1 3NZ is being marketed by Coulters at offers over £365,000.

A Leith Links property featuring its own private courtyard, three double bedrooms and car parking. With high ceilings, double glazing and a fully fitted kitchen and two bathrooms. Spread over two floors, the ground floor has American oak flooring and a small WC, and the bedrooms and family bathroom are upstairs.

This home at 17 Elbe Street, Edinburgh, EH6 7HJ is being marketed by Mov8 Real Estate and on the market at offers over £330,000.

