The Bass Rock Shore Angling League host the fifth round of their Summer Series on July 14 and it will be a Rover event.

The boundaries are the Winterfield Golf Club to Whitesands in East Lothian and registration is from 18:00 to 18:30 at Dunbar Harbour.

Fishing is from 19:00 to 22:00 and organiser James Ogilvie said that only sizeable fish should be brought back to the scales.

He added: “I hope to see a good turn-out and new anglers are always welcome.”

Meanwhile, sizeable cod have been landed aboard Aquamarine Charters boats out of Eyemouth recently (see picture) with Christina hooking a fine 9lb cod on one trip.

