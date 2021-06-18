Now that NHS Lothian have moved to the new Little France site, it is possible for the new owner to begin work on the conversion of the former Sick Kids building which is to become student housing, private homes as well as affordable homes.

There will be two public spaces outside the building, one connecting the north and south sides and the other a public area to the front. There are many listed features in the building which have to be retained including the Phoebe Anna Traquair murals in the Mortuary Chapel.

There will be 43 one, two and three bedroom flats, duplexes and penthouses with views to the Castle and Arthur’s Seat. Sitting within the Marchmont, Meadows and Bruntsfield conservation area the building has access to The Meadows and is alsoclose to the University of Edinburgh.

Ian Harrison, projects director at Downing, said, “We are looking forward to beginning works to the former Royal Hospital for Sick Children and associated buildings, ensuring the preservation of the site’s incredible architectural features whilst providing an inspiring space for residents and the surrounding community.

“The sensitive redevelopment of the hospital facility will not only represent an exciting new chapter in the building’s history, but Downing’s commitment to providing first-class residential and student accommodation will help to continue the legacy of what has been an important part of the city for generations to come.”

Allister Short, Service Director, Women’s and Children’s Services, NHS Lothian said: “The Royal Hospital for Sick Children played an incredible role in supporting the health and wellbeing of children and young people across Lothian for over 125 years, and the building will always hold many memories for patients, families and staff.

“Our services are now settled into their incredible new home at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, but we will always look back on the colourful and remarkable history of our former building with fondness.”

