Funding is available for projects set up to tackle alcohol related harm and reduce the negative impact.

The Scotch Whisky Action Fund (SWAF) invites new applications for funding before the deadline at noon on 28 June 2021.

“Although the fund will not support projects to support recovery from alcohol issues it will help innovative projects to raise awareness of harm caused by alcohol.”

Jennifer McPhail, Programmes Advisor at Foundation Scotland, said, “We’re delighted to be running this important funding stream again. Now in its eighth year, the Scotch Whisky Action Fund has already made a massive impact on individuals and communities affected by alcohol related harms. The alcohol industry plays an important role in Scottish society, and Scotch Whisky is at the heart of the industry. However, the misuse of alcohol through excessive or inappropriate consumption can have implications for health and a range of social problems, including anti-social behaviour, violence, family breakdown, problems with money and work. This can impact individuals, families and communities.

“The fund is not set up to support recovery or treatment of alcohol issues. Rather it’s for innovative projects that educate, raise awareness, and prevent future alcohol-related harm. Examples of projects include preventative training programmes and diversionary activities for young people, peer support groups for carers and family member counselling services. There are many examples of previously funded projects available on our website and we are advising interested groups to carefully read through all the guidance before applying. The closing date is coming up soon so we are encouraging those that are interested to progress quickly as the fund only opens once a year.”

The fund is managed by Foundation Scotland and so far has awarded over £800,000 to over 70 projects in Scotland since 2013. Groups such as Rowan Alba, Waverley Care, Edinburgh Young Carers Project, and Govan Youth Information Project have received project support.

Projects which secure funding from SWAF, and can demonstrate an impact after their first year of funding, may be able to receive further funding of up to £25,000 per annum for a maximum of three years, to support their initiative.

https://www.foundationscotland.org.uk/scotch-whisky-action-fund

Foundation Scotland is a registered charity that manages and distributes charitable funds on behalf of individuals, families, charitable trusts, companies and public bodies across Scotland to help communities take action, create positive change and deliver lasting impact. Over the past 25 years, the community foundation has distributed more than £100 million.

