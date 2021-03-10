NHS Lothian said on Wednesday that the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People will fully open on Tuesday 23 March 2021.

From then all the services which are still houses at the old building in Sciences will move to the new Little France site.

Importantly, this will include A&E.

From 8am on Tuesday 23 March, all patients and any child or young person requiring access to A&E, must go to the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People at Little France.

Some of the Children’s Outpatient services and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN), moved to the Little France site last year. The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) inpatient facilities and some outpatient services also moved to the new hospital in the first months of 2021.

NHS Lothian say that The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People will deliver local, regional and national services in some of the most modern and best-designed healthcare facilities in the world. The new facilities are connected to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, paediatric care, specialist neonatal care, neurosciences and both Emergency Departments will now be on the same site. This will reduce any need for emergency transfers between hospitals, and ensures that the health board’s teams can share skills and expertise for the benefit of all patients.

Calum Campbell, Chief Executive, NHS Lothian said: “I am delighted to announce that the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People will fully open on the 23 March 2021, bringing world class clinical facilities to the people of Lothian.

“Our wish for this project was for it to be designed in collaboration with patients and their families, as well as our staff, and the facilities that are available within the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People are testament to the success of that approach. The spaces are welcoming, but also fun; intended to put children and young people at ease at a time when they might otherwise be frightened, unsure or upset. The designed space is complemented by the inclusion of the latest clinical thinking and technology, enabling our teams to provide the best treatment and care for our patients not just now, but for years to come.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “I’m pleased to confirm that following rigorous checks and validation of remedial works, all remaining clinical services will move into the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP).

“I am grateful to all those involved in delivering a project that has resulted in a safe hospital for the patients and their families, and to NHS Lothian staff for their dedication and professionalism throughout this project, and the additional challenges presented by the pandemic.

“The safety and well-being of all patients and their families has always been, and will remain our top priority, which is why I took the decision to postpone the move of services until we had assurance that these services could be delivered in the safest way possible.”

The full opening of the site, follows a commissioning stage, where the remaining facilities were extensively checked, equipment was tested and staff orientation took place.

Ms Susan Goldsmith, Director of Finance and Executive Lead for the project explained that a huge amount of work had taken place to get to this point. Ms Goldsmith said: “Many teams and individuals have helped with this incredibly important project and I would like to take a moment to express my thanks to them all for their diligence and commitment.

“I am delighted that the remaining services will soon move to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People. It will be a fantastic moment to see the building fully open and for our patients to benefit from the amazing facilities that are on offer.”

The remaining Children’s Services that are presently located at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children at Sciennes will move to the new hospital by Tuesday 23 March.

From 8am on Tuesday 23 March, all patients and any child or young person requiring access to A&E, must go to the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People at Little France.

The new hospital includes:

Children’s Emergency Department, next to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Adult Emergency Department

242 Beds

10 Theatres

10 Wards (Inpatient and Day Care)

Therapy departments

Outpatients

Outdoor play areas

Physical and mental health specialities on one site

Modern Imaging equipment

An Art and Therapeutic Design programme worth over £5million, which enhances the environment and experience of the hospital. This programme has been funded by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation

Ronald McDonald House (accommodation for families of paediatric patients)

Helipad

Inpatient bedside entertainment

Public WiFi

Like this: Like Loading...