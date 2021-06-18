UEFA have banned away supporters from qualifiers during the Covid-19 pandemic which means that Hibs fans won’t be allowed to travel to either Andorra or Gibraltar for their side’s Europa Conference League game.

The Easter Road side travel to face either Mons Calpe of Gibraltar or Santa Coloma from Andorra in the second qualifying round. The away tie will take place on Thursday 29th July.

Hibs fans have always travelled in numbers when the team have qualified for European competitions so the news will come as a disappointment to the faithful.

A statement from UEFA read: “We remind you that in case UEFA matches are staged with spectators all clubs must respect the UEFA Minimum Health & Hygiene Requirements for the Return of Spectators v2.

“The decision on the number of permitted spectators falls under the responsibility of the relevant competent local/national authorities.

“Please note that in view of the ongoing travel restrictions and in order to minimise COVID-19 related risks, the UEFA Executive Committee decided as well to not allow visiting fans to attend UEFA club competition matches and not to apply the 5% rule for visiting supporters for all 2021/22 qualifying phase and play-offs matches.

“No spectators are allowed for matches played in neutral venues.”

Like this: Like Loading...