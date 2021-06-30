More than half of the 5,000 tickets on sale for Stobo Castle Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse have already been snapped up.

In normal circumstances the East Lothian course would expect to welcome a 10,000 capacity audience to what is firmly established as a highlight of the Scottish summer social calendar.

But due to the coronavirus situation, racecourse chiefs took the decision to opt for a “boutique” race day on Friday 20 August which boasts all the usual Stobo Castle Ladies Day attractions, including a DJ-set, live music, fashion competitions, floral displays and a party atmosphere set against a glamorous picnic and cocktail bar environment.

Stobo Castle Ladies Day – smaller 5,000 attendance but twice the fun – Pic by Alan Rennie

As one of the largest social occasions to be held following the lifting of all social distancing restrictions in Scotland on 9 August, tickets are going fast for the premier racing event of the summer, and it seems likely the racecourse will record yet another sell-out.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said it was a carefully considered decision to favour a smaller crowd, which offers greater space and a more relaxed environment, compared to a capacity crowd.

He said: “We are looking forward to returning to a sense of normality and hosting a boutique Stobo Castle Ladies Day will go some way towards that. Ladies Day will have all the usual trappings and stylish settings but will not be as crowded as in previous years.

“We could have gone for the frenetic 10,000 sell-out that Ladies Day tends to be, but as we have not had large crowds at Musselburgh for more than a year, we thought the more sensible approach was to edge our way back to normality.

Stobo Castle Ladies Day on 20 August will be a boutique event – pic by Alan Rennie

“For those 5,000 guests heading to Musselburgh on 20 August they can look forward to all the style and substance they usually experience at Ladies Day, but with the luxury of more space and what will be a really special event.”

The afternoon’s seven Flat races can be enjoyed from the course’s extensive seating and picnic lawns or the luxurious Picnic Pavilion. A variety of food and drink will be available as well as betting facilities, and restaurant packages are available in the Epperston Restaurant.

In the event that the Scottish Government decides to withdraw permission to allow public access to large events or reduced event capacity, a full refund or transfer will be offered.

For more information please visit here

