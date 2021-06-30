The footpath at Comiston Road was in danger of being overtaken by the shrubs which line it along one side.

Now good-hearted people, who appear to be supporters of the new segregated cycle lanes introduced under Spaces for People, and who recognise the benefits of using the footpath for walking, cycling or wheeling, have taken it upon themselves to create more space for people by cutting the greenery back.

They have added nice messages such as “Enjoy the Extra Space” and “Thank you for Supporting Cycle lanes”.

Thanks to @SW20Ed for the heads up about this positive activism – and the photos. South West Edinburgh 20 Minute Neighbourhoods is a group of people from communities in SW Edinburgh passionate about positive, sustainable changes locally, but they have their eye on all the sustainable projects all over Edinburgh.

Like this: Like Loading...