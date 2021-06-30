The National Records of Scotland have issued information about deaths involving Covid-19 for Week 25 from 21 – 27 June 2021 on Wednesday in their usual weekly update.

As at 27 June, 10,168 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

In the week 21 – 27 June, 17 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of four deaths from the previous week.

There were two deaths in each of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, the City of Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, East Ayrshire and Midlothian.

Dundee City, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Renfrewshire and South Lanarkshire all recorded one death each.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,043, 24, or 2%, more than the five year average.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 17 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“The number of deaths has risen slightly in recent weeks but is still very low relative to the number of Covid-19 cases.

“Two deaths were aged under 65, five were aged 65-74 and there were ten deaths in people aged 75 or over. Four were female and thirteen were male.

“Fourteen deaths were in hospitals, three deaths were at home or in a non-institutional setting. No care home deaths were registered in week 25.”

The publication Deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland is available on the NRS website.

