What the Fork Monarchs were stung 54-36 at Scunthorpe Scorpions as they fell to their first defeat the season despite 13 points from in-form Josh Pickering and ten points from Richie Worrall.

The Scots actually won the first heat 4-2 but Scorpions levelled in the next race and never looked back.

And skipper Sam Masters had his worst match of the season according to Monarchs’ team manager John Campbell.

Campbell said that if you add the eight or nine more points Masters would normally score then it would have been a lot closer.

He added: “We always find Scunthorpe a difficult track to come to but I’m sure this is just a blip for us.”

Jordan Palin starred for the home side with 16 points from Reserve and evergreen Ulrich Ostergaard had ten points.

Former Monarchs star Theo Pijper added seven leaving the Armadale-based side in third position in the SGB Championship table behind Glasgow Tigers (eight matches, 20 points) and Scorpions (seven matches, 15 points).

Monarchs have 15 points from six meetings and the visiting fans did at least get something to cheer in the final race when, after a four lap battle between all fpur riders, Josh Pickering (picture) stole the win on the line.

Monarchs now enjoy a break of two weeks before home and away matches against near neighbours, Berwick Bandits.

Scunthorpe 54: Ellis 5, Lambert 6, Pijper 7, Aarnio 9, Ostergaard 10, MacDonald 1, Palin 16.

Edinburgh 36: Masters 6, Greaves 3, Thomson 2, Pickering 13, Worrall 10+1, Lawlor 0, Lawson 2

