Every adult over 18 can now sign up for a vaccine appointment.

Anyone aged 18 and over who has not received a first Covid-19 vaccination appointment or has missed their first dose for any reason is being invited to self-register for an appointment.

The portal will be open from 8am on Monday 28 June until this initial vaccination programme ends in September – the URL is not live until Monday morning.

The online system, which was used to encourage unpaid carers and 18-29 year olds to come forward, will be available to every adult in Scotland.

Those who sign up will receive a text or email with details of their appointment which they can change if the time or location is unsuitable.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:“We are absolutely delighted at the success of the roll-out in Scotland and the high-uptake among the adult population.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the incredibly successful roll-out and of course, all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.

“Whatever the reason anyone aged 18 and over has not yet received a vaccination appointment, we invite them to take the opportunity to self-register as soon as possible. The self-registration system is open to all adults, whether you are registered with a GP or not, and will enable anyone who is new to Scotland or did not have an up-to-date registered home address to come forward.

“The evidence shows that vaccination is helping to protect people from serious health harms and there is no doubt it is vaccination which offers us the best route out of this pandemic.

“The vaccination programme is available for every adult in Scotland I urge everyone to take the opportunity to protect themselves, their families and their community.”

Like this: Like Loading...