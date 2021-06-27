Open Eye Gallery is showing work by Edinburgh-based artist, Rachel Ross, in the exhibition Perfect Setting, which will be on display until 24 July 2021.

Ross’s work features apparently workaday objects and her inspiration comes from the ordinary possessions of those who have gone before. There are letters, notebooks, ribbons and keys all with a story of their own.

They may be worn but it is from use and handling, some may have been loved and others simply utilitarian. Some of the objects are paired with elements from the natural world, such as feathers, eggs and butterflies serving to remind us of the passing of time.

Gill Tyson, who trained at University of Edinburgh and Edinburgh College of Art, specialises in lithography. This printmaking process combines expressive mark making with deliberate building of layers. Tyson uses atmospheric colours in her landscapes. After graduating in 2012 she represented Britain in The International Print exhibition in Kyoto, Japan. In 2014 she was Printmaker of the Year at Printfest, and in 2018 the won at the Society of Scottish Artists. Her work features in several public collections.

Both exhibitions can be viewed online but open at the gallery on 29 June 2021.

OPENING HOURS

Tuesday to Friday 11am to 5pm

Sat 11am to 4pm

34 Abercromby Place

Edinburgh EH3 6QE

Phone: 0131 557 1020

Email: mail@openeyegallery.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...