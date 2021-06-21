Armadale Stellar Devils beat off a number of other clubs to sign teenager Archie Freeman to replace Sheldon Davies for the remaining National Development League (NDL) matches.

The 16-year-old and the other Newcastle Gems riders were out in the cold after the Tyneside promotion decided to pull out of the division.

Archie has ridden Armadale four times and crashed there in the British Youth Championship but he said: “I’ve learnt from that.”

He revealed: “I had a few offers from other clubs but this is the one I chose. I know the Armadale riders well, especially the Millar brothers.

“Losing the Gems was disappointing and I liked riding for my home town club, but you can’t always have everything you want.

Archie’s debut will be on Friday, July 2 when the Leicester Cubs come to Armadale.

