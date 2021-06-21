The Royal Highland Showcase – seven days of livestreamed livestock judging, forestry, equestrian, sheep shearing, industry talks and Scottish produce championships – draws to a close with organisers heralding the innovative hybrid event a resounding success.

Judging of over 3000 cattle, goats, sheep and horses took place at the competitor-only event at the Royal Highland Centre, which was designed to bridge the gap between a no-Royal Highland show year in 2020 and the 180th Show taking place in June 2022 with early-bird tickets now on sale.

Royal Highland Show 2021 Winner of the Grand Prix Show jumping event Wet wet wet Annabelle Sheilds

Royal Highland Show 2021 Show Jumping

Royal Highland Show 2021 Sheep Shearing Contest

Royal Highland Show 2021 Dairy

Royal Highland Show 2021 Thursday 17th June Highland Pony

Royal Highland Show 2021 Miniature Shetland pony

In partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, with funding of up to £750,00 from the Scottish Government, the event was livestreamed throughout the seven days watched by over 250,000 people from across 87 of countries – including Norway, Finland, Australia, New Zealand, America, the Philippines and beyond.

