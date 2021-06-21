The Royal Highland Showcase – seven days of livestreamed livestock judging, forestry, equestrian, sheep shearing, industry talks and Scottish produce championships – draws to a close with organisers heralding the innovative hybrid event a resounding success.
Judging of over 3000 cattle, goats, sheep and horses took place at the competitor-only event at the Royal Highland Centre, which was designed to bridge the gap between a no-Royal Highland show year in 2020 and the 180th Show taking place in June 2022 with early-bird tickets now on sale.
In partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, with funding of up to £750,00 from the Scottish Government, the event was livestreamed throughout the seven days watched by over 250,000 people from across 87 of countries – including Norway, Finland, Australia, New Zealand, America, the Philippines and beyond.