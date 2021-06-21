Mackerel trips are in big demand on the East Coast. Aquamarine Charters boss Derek Anderson saw the first surge off St Abb’s Head near Eyemouth and his phone has been buzzing.

Last weekends five-hour charters out of Eyemouth were fully booked and he has trips in midweek. See his Facebook page for details.

Anderson has rods and feathers on board for those without equipment but in you wish to use your own then a 7ft boat rod and three feathers is ideal with a 6oz or 7oz weight.

He added: “All you do is drop the feathers over the side, simple as that, and, hopefully, you will get a bite. Normally, most people catch and traditionally mackerel trips are fun, particularly for youngsters.”



Anderson stressed his schedule is weather dependant and he added that it is not only mackerel which anglers catch on his trips. See picture.

Onshore, Musselburgh angler Jimmy Green won the third round of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League with a 1lb 9oz fish.

Conditions in the rover event from Belhaven Beach to White Sands were a flat calm and Green landed his fish off the old battery point off Dunbar Harbour.

The next leg is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 and details of the venue will be confirmed in the club’s Facebook page.

