Armadale Stellar Devils on Saturday (tapes up 2.30pm) entertain a club which epitomises the benefits of junior development.

Belle Vue produced riders who have gone on to be world famous competitors like World champion Peter Collins and world No 2 Les Collins, a former Edinburgh racer.

National Development League points are at stake and the Devils need them as their record so far is one home win and one loss plus two defeats away.

The home side will look to heat leaders Nathan Greaves, Tom Woolley and Danny Phillips for inspiration.

And bosses hope early-season sensation George Rothery can stay on his machine as falls in recent matches have temporarily halted his high-scoring.

Phillips said: “I don’t want to sound overly confident but I don’t think it is going to be one of our most difficult meetings, although every meeting can be difficult.

“As long as we make the gate and ride as I know we can ride, I’m sure we will win it.”

Colts’ No 1 is Jack Parkinson-Blackburn who was rated one of Britain’s top prospects.. He took time out.

Their third heat leader is Connor Coles who was a popular Monarch in 2019. Tom Woolley’s brother Sam stands in for the injured Sam McGurk for the Colts.

This match will be live streamed.

