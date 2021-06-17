Former University of Edinburgh forward Sarah Robertson (pictured) has been selected for Great Britain’s hockey squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

But former Inverleith player Amy Costello and ex-Kelburne star Alan Forsyth are named as reserves for the tournament this summer.

Sarah from Selkirk played football for Scotland at youth level before making the transition to hockey, playing for Borders Fjordhus and learning from her coach, former Scotland and GB athlete Janet Jack.

She made her Scotland debut in 2012, and then her GB debut in 2015, and has now accumulated 104 Scotland caps and 54 GB caps.

Sarah has played in two Commonwealth Games and currently plays for Hampstead and Westminster in London.

Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said: “While participating in the GB programme she has also managed to achieve a First Class Honours degree in law from the University of Edinburgh, which is testament to Sarah’s grit and determination to succeed.

“Sarah is an excellent role model for our aspiring young athletes and her family and support network in the Borders will be extremely proud of her achievement.”

