Day two of the election count in this year’s Scottish Parliament election. Today the votes will be counted in three constituencies and the declaration for the regional vote will be made at the end of the day.

Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Pentlands and Edinburgh Northern and Leith are all expected to be SNP holds for Ash Denham, Gordon Macdonald and Ben Macpherson.

It will be another long day no doubt and we will try our best to keep you informed as and when there are any developments.

