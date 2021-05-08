Hibs’ players can make themselves “part of the club’s fabric and history” by winning the Scottish Cup again believes Jack Ross.

Hibs face Dundee United in Saturday’s semi-final and Ross insists that the squad are “fully determined” to avoid the repeat of the pain felt after losing two semi-finals in the recent past to Hearts and St Johnstone.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Motherwell. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/04/2021 Hibs progress to the semi finals of the Scottish Cup after beating Motherwell 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 2-2. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

He told BBC Scotland “It’s there for them to do that. To make yourself part of the club’s very fabric and history, you win silverware. That’s what the players did in 2016 and rightly deserve their place in club folklore. This group that I’m working with at the moment have that opportunity.

“They will shift from a group of players that people remember for having a good season or performing at a level that this club hasn’t done regularly enough to one that goes down in folklore and that’s a very obvious incentive for them as well.”

“The Scottish Cup still retains its romance for me. I grew up dreaming of lifting that cup as a player. I didn’t do it as a player so I’d love to do it as a manager.

“In reference to 2016, I know from the players who’re still at the club how much that day meant to them and I think it’s brilliant the competition itself is still viewed in that way in Scotland.”

Hibs will be without Alex Gogic who is suspended and the injured Chris Cadden but Jamie Murphy and Kevin Nisbet are available again after missing recent games.

