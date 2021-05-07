The election results for Edinburgh Central have been announced.



The new MSP is Angus Robertson who is of course a longstanding politician and former MP. He told us he has no illusions about going straight on to the front bench, although we think that the First Minister will look favourably upon the new MSP who used to lead the Westminster group.

The candidates were:

Independent – Bob, Bonnie Prince

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Douglas, Scott

Scottish Green Party – Johnstone, Alison

Scottish Labour Party – Kirkman, Maddy

Scottish Libertarian Party – Laird, Tam

UK Independence Party (UKIP) – Mackay, Donald Murdo

Scottish National Party (SNP) – Robertson, Angus

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Wilson, Bruce Roy



The numbers are as follows:



The count is taking place at Royal Highland Showground over Friday and Saturday 7 and 8 May.

Three constituencies are being counted each day. On Friday the results for Edinburgh Central, Southern and Western will be announced.

There are six constituencies in Edinburgh – Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern & Leith, Edinburgh Pentlands, Edinburgh Southern and Edinburgh Western.

The Lothian Region also includes the three constituencies Almond Valley, Linlithgow and Midlothian North & Musselburgh. The list candidates will be declared on Saturday.

There are 33 individual candidates standing across Edinburgh’s constituencies. 18 parties and one independent are contesting the seven seats available for the Lothian Region, with a total of 94 candidates involved.

















