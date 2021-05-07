The election results for Edinburgh Southern have been announced.



The new MSP is Daniel Johnson who has retained his seat with an increased majority of 4,000 votes, and will serve a second term.

Here is a word or two from Daniel Johnson who is once more the MSP for Edinburgh Southern #SP2021 pic.twitter.com/Z0PZ4O1LcP — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) May 7, 2021



The candidates were:

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Briggs, Miles

Scottish Family Party – Holden, Philip

Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Co-operative Party – Johnson, Daniel

Scottish National Party (SNP) – MacDonald, Catriona Mary Elizabeth

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Mackintosh, Fred



The numbers are as follows:



The count is taking place at Royal Highland Showground over Friday and Saturday 7 and 8 May.

Three constituencies are being counted each day. On Friday the results for Edinburgh Central, Southern and Western will be announced.

There are six constituencies in Edinburgh – Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern & Leith, Edinburgh Pentlands, Edinburgh Southern and Edinburgh Western.

The Lothian Region also includes the three constituencies Almond Valley, Linlithgow and Midlothian North & Musselburgh. The list candidates will be declared on Saturday.

There are 33 individual candidates standing across Edinburgh’s constituencies. 18 parties and one independent are contesting the seven seats available for the Lothian Region, with a total of 94 candidates involved.

















